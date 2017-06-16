Top LeT terrorist Junaid Mattoo killed in encounter

Srinagar: Top Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander Junaid Mattoo and his accomplice Muzamil were on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in in Arwani village of Bijbihara in Anantnag District of south Kashmir. Mattoo was trapped for more than eight hours with two other local Lashkar militants in a joint operation conducted by Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF to nab the terrorists. One militant has been apprehended by the security forces.

A joint team of Army, J-K police and CRPF cordoned off Arwani village on specific input about presence of Lashkar militants in the area today morning. As the cordon was being laid some youth assembled near the area and started pelting stones on security forces which resulted in clashes.

Junaid Mattoo was involved in a day light attack on a police van in which three policemen including an officer was killed last year. Mattoo’s involvement is also suspected in the killing of a policeman in Kulgam area of South Kashmir on Thursday afternoon.

Mattoo was believed to be active for the past two years and carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

Intelligence sources said that search operation is still ongoing but have been hampered by stone-pelters who are targeting the security forces from different sides.

Police said that Junaid Mattoo is the third top militant who has been killed after Burhan Wani since last year. Buran Wani’s close aid Sabzar Ahmad Bhat was the second militant who was killed in an encounter on May 27 last month.

According to intelligence information, Mattoo had joined militancy at the age of 18. He was put in the list of 12 most wanted militants in the Valley right now by the Army.

Meanwhile, a civilian was killed on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam where a gunfight is on between holed up militants and the security forces, police sources said.

The man was hit by a bullet near the gunfight site. Police sources said Muhammad Ashraf was hit in Arwani village in Kulgam.

"The injured was taken to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," police sources said. It was not immediately clear whether Ashraf was hit during the protest in the village or by a stray bullet.

Earlier on Thursday, two policemen were killed in two separate attacks by militants in the Kashmir Valley. Militants attacked a police party in the Hyderpora area of the city, at around 9.30 pm, by firing indiscriminately at a patrol party.

Two cops were injured in the attack and were rushed to 92 Base Hospital of the Army. One of them, constable Shehzad, succumbed to his injuries. In another incident, militants shot dead a policeman in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Constable Shabir Ahmad was shot outside his residence at Bogund in Kulgam. The cop was rushed to a local hospital but he did not survive.