Top officials of Gurugram school arrested over murder of 7-year-old

Gurugram: Two senior Ryan International School officials were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a seven-year-old student, police said on Monday.





"Francis Thomas, the school's northern India head and Jeyus Thomas, coordinator and Human Resource (HR) head were arrested late Sunday night under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act," a senior police officer told IANS.





"They will be produced before a court on Monday morning."



The state government on Monday issued an



Earlier on Sunday, Haryana Education Minister Rambilas Sharma had said that the school's management were also booked under the Juvenile Justice Act.

On September 8, the police arrested Ashok Kumar, conductor of a school bus, for the killing but many believe he was made a scapegoat. The man's family too claimed he was falsely implicated since he was poor.

Angry protesters have staged demonstrations outside the school located in Bhondsi on Sohna road since the victim, Pradyuman, was found with his throat slit inside a school washroom in the morning of September 8.

At least 50 people, including nine scribes and photo journalists, were injured on Sunday when police baton-charged a group of protesters in front of the school building.

The child's father Varun Thakur, a senior executive in a private firm in Gurugram, on Sunday said that though police was doing its duty, the government should order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

Pradyuman's mother Jyoti Thakur said the school management "misguided" them after the murder. The state government on Monday issued an order stating that all campuses of the aforementioned school will be closed till tomorrow.