Top woman Maoist surrenders in Visakhapatnam

[India] June 3 (ANI): A woman Maoist and three Maoist supporters surrendered in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The woman Maoist Kotta Chalamma, 24, had reward of Rs. 1 lakh on her head.

The other three Maoists are identified as, Pongi Ramana, Pongi Ramarao, Thambely Daasu.

Earlier today morning Maoist commander Chinnabai was killed in an encounter.

"Maoist commander Chinnabai was killed in exchange of fire between naxals and security forces at Kapatuti forest under Chitrakonda police limits on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border early this morning," said Malkangiri SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra.

Huge cache of explosives and Maoist materials has been seized from the spot after the gun battle, sources said.

Search operation in the area was on till last reports came in. (ANI)