Torrential rains cause havoc in Manipur

[India], June 19 (ANI): Incessant rains over the past few days has left many parts of Manipur flooded and major rivers flowing above the danger mark.

A huge water volume and turbulent current coming from the Imphal River has affected Manipur's Paobitek and Upokpi villages, damaging 250 homes and 1000 acres of paddy fields, including fish farms.

Major rivers of the state have been in spate and large parts in South and West districts of the basin of Imphal River were inundated, forcing about 250 families to take shelter in community halls and relatives.

Despite the water level in the other rivers beginning to recede, hundreds of houses and paddy fields in all the four districts in Imphal Valley - Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur - are still affected because all rivers are overflowing. The state government has joined hands with local MLAs and opened relief camps at the worst-affected sites. Several bridges and houses have been washed away, causing landslides, cutting off roads and submerging cultivated land. Major steps have been taken to process rescue operations. (ANI)