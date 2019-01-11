Tortured by villagers, leopard cub dies in Maharashtra

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): A leopard cub died after being manhandled by the locals of Koyalari village in Maharashtra's Gondia district. The incident took place on January 8.

The severely injured cub had wandered into an open field in the village, where the locals, on seeing the animal, clicked pictures and took selfies with it.

In a video that went viral on social media, the villagers were seen torturing the hapless cub and a person dragging the animal across the field and flinging it around.

On receiving information, forest officials rushed to the scene and took the wounded cub for immediate medical treatment. But the animal succumbed to its injuries. The police have arrested three people in connection with the case on the basis of the viral video. (ANI)