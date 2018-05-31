Tourism massively hit in water-deprived Shimla

[India], May 30 (ANI): The tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla has been massively hit as tourists are cancelling their visits to the water-deprived hill-station.

The local hoteliers and others related to the tourism industry are worried as social media is flooded with news about the water crisis, preventing the inflow of tourists into the state.

They are saying that this is the first time they are encountering such a trouble.

Shimla Hotelier Association president Harman Kukreja said the hotels here are buying water and sourcing it from outside Shimla, so there is nothing for the tourists to worry about.

He further said nearly 7 to 10 per cent bookings for upcoming days have been canceled, even as the hoteliers have also been assured by the state government over adequate supply of water. Sachin Sachdeva, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, said, "The Shimla district administration has already postponed the Shimla summer festival due to the water shortage. District administration has also appealed to the tourists not to panic." The protesters demanding water also held a protest in Main Square of Sanjauli where water tanks are located. The local residents alleged that despite the court directions the water is being distributed through tankers. The agitators now have threatened to hold the protest around the residences of ministers if the water supply is not restored. In the wake of the current situation, the Shimla Municipal Corporation is distributing water through tankers to the public under police cover. Nearly 280 policemen have been deployed in the town to keep an eye on the law and order situation during the protests, water supply zones and also to guard water in the capital city of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)