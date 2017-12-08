'Tourist hotspot' Goa mulls banning Padmavati

[India], December 08 (ANI): A delegation of Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Mahila Morcha has submitted memorandum to Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar demanding a ban on the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmavati'.

The women wing of the party's state unit demanded to ban the epic drama stating that a tourism-oriented state like Goa cannot afford law and order problems.

Talking to reporters after meeting the delegation on Thursday here, Parrikar said he would "look into" their demand only after the film has been certified by the censor board.

"Firstly, they have mentioned about wrong portrayal of Rani Padmavati which censor is already looking into. So I hope they take this into consideration. The other issue is regarding law and order problem which Goa cannot afford in the tourist season being a touristic state. "So we will look into the both the aspects of it. As of now censor certificate has not been granted, so we will take call after it is granted," Parrikar told reporters after accepting the memorandum. "My personal opinion is straight that history should be portrayed correctly. If history is portrayed in a wrong way, then people sentiments might be hurt," he added. Meanwhile, a member of the women wing said, "Goa is a peaceful land. We want more tourists to come here. So in order to maintain peace and harmony this is just a precaution taken by Mahila Morcha." "The film has projected our history in a distorted and false manner. We can't teach our children wrong history," another member said. (ANI)