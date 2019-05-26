TR Ballu nominated DMK parliamentary party leader

[India], May 25 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) principal secretary and Member of Parliament from Sriperumbudur constituency TR Ballu was on Saturday elected as DMK parliamentary party's leader.

Balu, a five-time MP and former Union minister, was chosen as their leader in a meeting of newly-elected parliamentarians chaired by DMK Chief MK Stalin.

According to sources, in the meeting, the strategy for the first session of Lok Sabha was also decided.

Thoothukudi MP M. Kanimozhi, who is also the women's wing secretary of the DMK, was appointed as the party's deputy leader of the party in the parliament.

According to DMK's announcement, former telecom minister and MP A Raja will be DMK's chief whip in the Lok Sabha. DMK MP Tiruchi Siva was elected as the parliamentary leader for Rajya Sabha and T.K.S. Elangovan was appointed as the chief whip in Rajya Sabha. Stalin, who contested his first major elections after his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi's death last year, vindicated himself by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu. Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last in August last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness. Stalin singlehandedly toured the state and led the election campaign with tailor-made programmes to interact with people at grassroots. The DMK-led alliance in the state, which includes the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) along with several other smaller parties has been able to make a clean sweep in the state. (ANI)