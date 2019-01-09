Trade Union Strike: Odisha Govt. directs Collectors to decide on closure of educational institutes

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): In wake of Bharat Bandh call on Wednesday, Odisha Government had directed the District Collectors and District Magistrates to assess the situation in their respective district and decide accordingly for the closure of the educational institutions.

In a letter written to district officials, Additional Secretary, Partha Sarthi Mishra ordered for necessary caution.

"During 'Bharat Bandh' call on January 9, there may be apprehension of untoward incidents in different parts of the state. Hence, you are hereby requested to assess the situation in your district and in case there is any compelling situation which is likely to affect the Educational Institutions, you may kindly take a suitable decision for closure of the educational institutions within your jurisdiction," read the letter.

On January 8, A school bus with children onboard was attacked allegedly by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s workers in Barasat town of West Bengal. The incident has occurred in the backdrop of the ongoing trade unions nationwide strike, which has been called by a consortium of 10 central trade unions to protest against the Narendra Modi-led Central Government's alleged anti-worker policies and unilateral labor reforms. (ANI)