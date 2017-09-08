Trader kills self as sales fall post GST

Agra: A 34-year-old trader hanged himself from a tree here on Friday morning after allegedly suffering loss of business post GST implementation, police said.

The body of Harish Agarwal, a resident of Moti Ganj area, was discovered behind the Regional Transport Office by locals.

He was single and lived with his elder brother, and ran a wholesale grocery outlet in Moti Ganj. Fellow traders said he was under deep depression as his sales had continued to fall after the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax.

Raman Agarwal, a leader of the trading community, told the police that two days back he had gone to Harish to guide him about the GST and told him all will be well. But "he seems to have succumbed to GST phobia". Retail business at the local level has taken a huge hit as sales have dropped post-GST implementation. Johri Bazar shopkeeper Bankey Lal Maheshwari said: "Business is down as the people don't have money. The unorganised sector has been virtually crippled." The rising figures of unemployed is a matter of concern as this is reflected in increased crimes, said Anand Bhai, a shopkeeper in Raja ki Mandi market.