Traffic cops to don 'cool jackets' to beat scorching heat

[India], Mar 30 (ANI): In order to beat the blistering heat, the Hyderabad Traffic Police Department will distribute 'cool jackets' to its personnel this summer.

The jacket will keep the body temperature 6-12 degrees Celsius lower than the ambient temperature for 3-5 hours.

Talking to ANI, Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said that they got a positive response from the traffic personnel regarding the jackets and hence decided to provide them to the traffic police personnel.

"These jackets are very helpful as they cool body temperature. We got positive feedback last year, that's why we will be supplying this year too," said Kumar. The Hyderabad Police had distributed these types of jackets last year too. (ANI)