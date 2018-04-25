Traffic jam after protestors blocked NH24 amid Ghazipur rape

[India] Apr. 25 (ANI): Major traffic jam has been reported after the protestors on Wednesday blocked NH 24 Delhi's Ghazipur, agitaiting against the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl on April 24.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a minor in Delhi's Ghazipur area.

According to reports, the girl went missing after she went to the market. After a case was registered in this regard by the victim's father, the police found a CCTV footage in which the accused was seen taking the girl along with him.

After police soon traced the juvenile and apprehended him, they recovered the girl and took her in front of a magistrate. The accused minor has reportedly been sent to a juvenile justice home. This incident was reported amid the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. (ANI)