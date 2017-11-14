Trafficked woman rescued

[India] November 14 (ANI): A woman from Hyderabad, who went missing after she was allegedly trafficked to Dubai and later to Oman, has been rescued.

The woman was hoodwinked by local agents and trafficked to Dubai on the pretext of a job.

Speaking to ANI, Nasreen Begum, the victim, said, "I was offered a beautician job but after landing in Dubai, they confined me in a room. There were many women like me in the room. Later, after four days, one employer illegally took me to Oman and after going there the employers started torturing me and they did not give me food and water to survive".

She added that the Indian embassy officials rescued her and sent back to India. "I feel very happy that I am with my family now. I will advise young girls not to fall prey to the tactics of these agents," Begum concluded. (ANI)