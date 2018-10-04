Trafficking racket: 27 rescued in Delhi

[India], Oct 4 (ANI): As many as 27 people, including 15 children and two infants, were rescued from the national capital's Shakurpur area on October 2 in a joint operation between Delhi Police, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

All the rescued were trafficked from Assam, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha in the name of work through placement agency.

While conducting the rescue operation, a list was recovered with names of children who had already been trafficked. The Delhi Police is now investigating the matter.

An FIR has been lodged at Subhash Place police station. The premise was found locked and the police had to break the lock to rescue the children. The main accused Ajay Kumar, his wife Soni Devi and Rita Kumari, who used to stay in the premise, are absconding. However, two persons have been arrested. (ANI)