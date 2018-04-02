Train blockade, protest in Bihar against SC/ST Act amendment

[Bihar] [India], Apr. 2 (ANI): Demonstrators in Bihar took to train blockade on Monday and protested against the Supreme Court's decision to amend the Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Act.

Hundreds of protesters from different political groups and students' wings, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), All India Students Association (AISA), Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), blocked train services at Arrah station and chanted slogans against the apex court.

Protesters have also taken to roads in support of the strike across the country against the March 20 amendment that protects public servants and private individuals from arbitrary and immediate arrest under the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The court in a slew of guidelines also said there was no complete bar on granting of anticipatory bail if there was no prima facie case.

Normal life has been hit across the country due to the protests and strikes called by various SC and ST communities.

In Bhojpur, agitating people have taken to roads in protest of the amendment and have been chanting slogans against the Central government as well as the Supreme Court.

Shops and other businesses also remain closed due to the strike.

Hundreds of protesters also blocked train services at Forbesganj Junction in the state.

Meanwhile, the Central government will today file a review petition before the Supreme Court, challenging its order regarding alleged harassment of SCs and STs.

Union Minister for Social Justice Thawar Chand Gehlot had on Friday appealed organisations and individuals opposing the verdict to withdraw their protests. (ANI)