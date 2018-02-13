Train mishap averted in Bihar

[India], Feb 13 (ANI): A major train mishap was averted on Tuesday after official patrolling railways tracks in Bihar's Khagaria district detected a damaged track and alerted the train driver just before the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express was to pass through the area.

The official placed a detonator and ran with a banner flag to stop the train.

The train proceeded after the fractured railway track was repaired by engineering staff of the railways.

The incident took place at around 8 a.m. this morning.(ANI)