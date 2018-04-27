Train-school van accident: Nautanki bandh karo, UP CM tells protesters

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has raked up a controversy after he was heard asking the family members of the Kushinagar accident victims to "stop the nautanki".

The chief minister after reaching the accident site was immediately surrounded by agitated family members and relatives of the 13 school children who died in the collision between a school van and a passenger train at an unmanned railway crossing in Duddahi village. Four other school kids sustained injuries and are being treated at a medical college in Gorakhpur.

Yogi while addressing a gathering of grieving parents who lost their kids said “yeh nautanki bund karo”.

I will hate this man like anything till I am alive. pic.twitter.com/ejnmMa6v9u — Gaurav Gupta (@GauravGupta1110) April 26, 2018 The chief minister lost his cool while addressing the crowd calling their anger a "nautanki", instructing them to not shout and howl as the incident was extremely tragic. "Ye ek dukhad ghatna hai...Narebaazi band karein ... Abhi main bol raha hoon nautanki baad mein karein [This is a tragic incident... stop sloganeering... I am asking you all to stop the drama]," Chief Minister Yogi was heard telling the crowd in a video. The family members of the deceased kids hit out at Yogi Adityanath for his insensitive remarks. They added that the compensation given by the chief minister was just a formality and it would not bring back their children. The protesting parents are holding the railways responsible for the accident. The chief minister's office has countered accusations against him, saying he did not say "nautanki band karo" to the aggrieved parents but to those who hounded him to get photographs clicked with him. "If he was not sensitive to the tragedy that killed 13 children, why would he rush to the accident spot that quickly," the spokesperson from the CM's office added.