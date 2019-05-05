Train services in Bhubaneswar to resume from May 5: East Coast Railways

[India], May 5 (ANI): East Coast Railways on Saturday announced that trains originating from Bhubaneshwar will run normally from May 5 after the services were suspended owing to cyclone 'Fani.'

The cyclone had made landfall in Odisha on May 3.

"Train services will run normally from Bhubaneswar from tomorrow, May 5. This is for originating trains from Bhubaneswar," a tweet from the East Coast Railways read.

Railways have resumed services in less than 24 hours of the cyclone wreaking havoc in the state.

Only two trains, Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Express and Visakhapatnam Intercity Express will not run normally because of the non-availability of a pairing train according to the tweet. Prashanti Express, Visakha Express, Rajdhani Express, Konark Express and Hirakhand express which originate from Bhubaneshwar will ply normally from Sunday. East Coast Railways also stated that fourteen passenger train services will also resume in the state from Sunday. After wreaking havoc at Puri, Bhubaneswar and other parts in Odisha on Friday, cyclonic storm Fani made landfall in West Bengal early on Saturday. Rain lashed Kolkata and other coastal towns in West Bengal. According to IMD the cyclone will weaken and move into Bangladesh by noon. "Severe Cyclone FANI weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 60 km NW of Kolkata at 0530 IST of 4th May. To weaken into Deep Depression and move into Bangladesh by noon," tweeted IMD. (ANI)