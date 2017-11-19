Train services to remain suspended in Kashmir today

[India], November 19 (ANI): Train services will remain suspended on Sunday in Kashmir Valley due to security reasons, the Railway PRO said.

The announcement came a day after Mumbai attack mastermind Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi's nephew Owaid, along with five other Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, was gunned down by security forces during the Bandipora encounter on Saturday.

Huge caches of arms and ammunition have also been recovered from their possession.

Yesterday, Jammu and Kashmir authorities ordered to suspend data services, including 2G, 3G and 4G services in Hajin area of Bandipora district in view of the encounter.

One Indian Air Force (IAF) Garud personnel also lost his life and two Indian Army personnel were injured in the encounter. (ANI)