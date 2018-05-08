Training programme for Haj pilgrims begins in Kashmir

[India], May 8 (ANI): The training programme for Haj pilgrims began in all the districts of Kashmir valley on Tuesday.

The Haj pilgrimage of 2018 will start from July 14, and the selected pilgrims have been advised to participate in orientation training programmes organised by the authorities of Haj house, Srinagar.

Here, the pilgrims are being trained for boarding, lodging, accommodation, currency exchange and other activities to be performed during the pilgrimage.

The Haj Committee of India has also issued guidelines for pilgrims.

Therefore, with the help of the authorities of Haj house, both male and female pilgrims are participating in various orientation training programmes to get information and awareness for the same. "The training has a twin purpose for us in which we focus on rituals and logistics support. We prepare our pilgrims for every situation, whether it is the temperature, food or communication barriers," said Qamar Sajad, Chief Executive Officer Haj House. During the training programmes, authorities are distributing special pamphlets and many experts are giving brief lectures about the pilgrimage of Haj. The pilgrims are happy and appreciating the authorities for organising the training programmes, which is aimed at benefitting them. "I am happy to be here as the training is helping us to a great extent. We are learning about the things we never thought of earlier," said a pilgrim. The first Haj Charter flight will depart from India on July 14. (ANI)