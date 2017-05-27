Tral encounter: One AK-47, one INSAS rifle recovered

[India], May 27 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that one AK-47assault rifle and one INSAS rifle were recovered from the encounter site in Tral.

During the search operation one AK-47, one INSAS Rifle, large quantity of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores were recovered by the Indian Army.

They tweeted, "Major success for JKP and security forces. Two terrorists including Sabzar killed in Tral encounter."

Police said that they have launched a major operation to smoke out the remaining terrorist from hideout.

The Tral operation was a coordinated effort of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the JKP, Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).