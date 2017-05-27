Tral encounter: Search operation still underway in Rampur

[India], May 27 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday said the search operation is underway to root out remaining terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rampur area, even as six terrorists have been gunned down so far.

The slain terrorists are of foreign origin, however, the army refused to identify the infiltrators as the search operation is underway.

"We have carried out a successful anti-infiltration operation in Rampur Sector. For last three days, we observed suspicious movement across the LoC towards the PoK. We eliminated six terrorists who were of foreign origin. Lot of war like tools, food medicine was recovered. However the search operation is still in progress," Rampur Commanding Officer Samarjeet Ray said.

Ray said the forces have been keeping track of their movements though surveillance devices, adding that the ambush was delayed because of the operation. Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Police said that one AK-47assault rifle and one INSAS rifle was also recovered from the encounter site. Besides that, large quantity of arms, ammunition and other warlike stores were also recovered by the Indian Army. The Tral operation was a coordinated effort of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the JKP, Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). (ANI)