Tral encounter: Two terrorists neutralised, ops underway

[India], May 27 (ANI): Two terrorists have been gunned down, as security forces have launched a major operation to smoke out the remaining terrorist from his hideout in Saimu Tral sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Tral operation is a coordinated effort of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP), Special Operation Group (SOG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Earlier in the day, at least three terrorists were cornered by the Indian forces in the area.

Based on the input of Army Intelligence, three unidentified terrorists were said to be holed up. An operation was launched by locally deployed Rashtriya Rifles (RR) troops at around 9 p.m. yesterday. While placing cordon, a contact was established wherein, a house with 12 rooms was searched. The entire area has been cordoned off and a major counter-operation is underway. More details to follow. (ANI)