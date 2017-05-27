Tral: Three terrorists trapped, counter-ops underway

[India] May 27 (ANI): At least three terrorists are trapped and a massive encounter is underway here in Saimu Tral sector of Jammu and Kashmir, as security forces are trying to smoke them out from their hideouts.

Based on the input of Army Intelligence, three unidentified terrorists were said to be holed up.

An operation was launched by locally deployed Rashtriya Rifles (RR) troops at around 9 p.m. yesterday.

While placing cordon, a contact was established wherein, a house with 12 rooms is being searched.

The entire area has been cordoned off and a major counter-operation is underway. More details to follow. (ANI)