Transfers in CBI aimed to cleanse organisation: Sources

New[India], Jan 22 (ANI): Transfers carried out in the CBI on Monday was to cleanse the organisation and restore internal checks and balances, according to sources in the premier probe agency. Sources further claimed that these transfers were also aimed at filling up vacancies so that a large number of pending cases which require investigation can be pursued.The exercise of filling up vacancies will continue in future as well and would work towards strengthening the internal vigilance, it was said.Interim Director of CBI M Nageswara Rao on Monday had transferred as many as 20 officers. In the order dated January 21, the premier probe agency transferred SK Nair, an officer who was conducting the investigation into multi-crore Punjab National Bank PNB scam involving fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi of the Gitanjali Group.The list also includes SP Vivek Priyadarshi, who was handling ACB Delhi unit probing the 2G spectrum scam. (ANI)

