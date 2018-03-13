Transform ODF mission into mass movement: PM

[India], Mar 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed progress of Open Defecation Free (ODF) targets in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and Jammu and Kashmir, and emphasised on converting the ODF mission into a mass movement.

In a meeting with collectors, the Prime Minister encouraged the states to share their views and experiences on the work they have done so far towards Swachh Bharat mission and sanitation goals.

He also said: "(There) could be no greater inspiration for completing this task than the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi".

The Prime Minister said teams should be formed at the district level to monitor progress regarding the mission and that efforts should be made to convert the mission into a mass movement. Modi also said students and children could play a key role in generating greater awareness in this regard. The Prime Minister had dedicated this year's International Women's Day to the late Swachh Bharat Abhiyan icon Kunwar Bai Yadav, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Kunwar Bai sold her goats to built toilets in her village of Chhattisgarh.(ANI)