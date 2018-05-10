Transgender couple tie the knot in Kerala

[India], May 10 (ANI): A 33-year-old transgender man Ishan K. Shaan, and 31-year-old transgender woman Surya tied the knot in a ceremony in Kerela's Thiruvananthapuram, becoming the first registered transgender couple in Kerala.

"I am very happy! It is a historical moment. When you marginalize us as transgenders, you have to think that we have a life, we have to live. Many live in hiding, we wish to become a model for them. It is a moment of big responsibility to become model for many people. We are in happy that our family, our friends, and relatives are with us. We are very happy that government is also with us. Why should we fear and hide," said Surya.

"What I have to say in this happy moment is that this marriage was performed in the presence of parents and friends. We are very happy. It is first in Kerala such marriage. Definitely, this would be an inspiration for others to come out. We want to live in a good way. If someone steps first, it will be an inspiration for others. We are happy," Ishan exclaimed. Ishan hails from a traditional Muslim family in Trivandrum and had dropped his studies in the third standard as he struggled a lot to reveal his identity. Surya, who is also an activist and actor, belongs to a Hindu family. The marriage ceremony was performed under The Special Marriage Act. About 500 guests, including social activists and fellow trans-gender people, reached from various parts of the state to be a part of the celebrations. Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran was also present to bless the couple. (ANI)