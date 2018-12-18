Transgender delegation allowed to enter Sabarimala temple

[India], Dec 18 (ANI): A transgender delegation which was stopped from entering the Sabarimala temple by police on December 16 has been granted permission after discussions with the chief priest.

On Sunday, the Kerala police allegedly stopped a group of four transgenders heading towards the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

Ananya, who was accompanied by three more persons, had claimed that the police officers on duty allegedly threatened and discouraged them to proceed further.

However, the police had denied the allegations saying that the team had voluntarily returned after being told about the situation.

The Sabarimala temple and surrounding areas witnessed a string of protests after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on entry of women in the age group 10 and 50 years inside the temple. Till now, no woman of the previously-forbidden age group has been able to enter the temple due to widespread protests. (ANI)