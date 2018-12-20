Transgender persons protest against Transgender Persons Bill 2018

, (ANI): The transgender persons on Thursday organised a protest against the Transgender Persons Bill, 2018 at the District Commissioner's office here.

Speaking to ANI, Manisha Chauhan, president, Kalaburagi Sneha Society, said: "The community is highly dependent on begging and prostitution. The government should provide us with respectable jobs."

"We want the government to provide employment to our community. Everyone has the right to live except us. We are protesting against the Transgender Persons Bill. It does not provide us with many benefits. We want more stringent laws for our protection," she added.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2018. (ANI)