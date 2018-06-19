Transgender teacher 'humiliated' at job interview,moves WBHRC

[India], June 19 (ANI): A 30-year-old transgender woman was allegedly humiliated during an interview at a private school here.

The victim, identified as Suchitra Dey, claimed that the principal of the school, who conducted the interview, was more interested in assessing her ability to bear a child and whether her breasts were real.

Furthermore, Dey, in an interview to ANI, claimed that she was denied the job at the end of the interview.

"Even having 10 years of experience didn't matter to them. When they looked at me, all they could see was a man who had transformed into a woman. Nothing else mattered, because if one belongs to the third gender in this country, ridicule is a way of life. The principal was least interested in my qualification, and keener on knowing if I will be able to carry a child," she

The victim has written a letter to the West Bengal Human Rights Commission (WBHRC) seeking justice. In 2014, the Supreme Court had formally recognized the transgender community, and declared that those belonging to this category would be allowed admission in educational institutions, and could also seek jobs. However, Suchitra claimed that the mindset of the people has not changed towards them. (ANI)