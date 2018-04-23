Transgenders protest against Kathua, Unnao rape incidents

[India], Apr. 22 (ANI): Members of the transgender community staged a protest in Kolkata on Monday against the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents, which resulted in a national outrage.

The protest was also focused towards the mistreatment meted out to the members of the community. They have been protesting since April 15.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, an eight-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January.

While in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar allegedly raped a teenager in June last year. In wake of these incidents, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet on Saturday approved the criminal law amendment ordinance which seeks to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Evidence Act, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)