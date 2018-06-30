'Transparency between farmer and market main aim of eNAM'

[India], June 30 (ANI): On the sidelines of the two-day Agri Vikas-2018 programme, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the main aim of the central government's National Agricultural Market (e-NAM) platform is to bring transparency between a farmer and the market.

"Agri Vikas-2018 is being organised in Odisha. The main aim behind this two-day event was to ensure that all policies of the central government, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's double salary initiative for farmers, get implemented to all the farmers. All the latest technology in farming was highlighted during this event," Pradhan said.

"The production of farmer needs to transparently go to the market without having any involvement of a third party - this is what the main motive of eNAM portal," he added. The programme was organised at the SOA University in Bhubaneswar. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Pradhan said that it was inspiring to see "exhibitors, agripreneurs and organisations from across the length and breadth of the country" to showcase their solutions and technologies regarding farming at the event. While interacting with farmers via NaMo App on June 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the Central government is working to ensure the doubling of farmer's income by 2022. "Our government is working to ensure that the income of our farmers is doubled by 2022. For that, we are facilitating needed assistance wherever required. We have faith in the farmers of India," Prime Minister Modi had said. (ANI)