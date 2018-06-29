Transport Minister intervenes in Delhi metro-employees tiff

[India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has directed the Managing Director (MD) of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to resolve the issues concerning the non-executive employees of Delhi Metro.

Gahlot wrote to the DMRC MD, saying, "Efforts should be made to resolve the issues as early as possible so that Metro operations are not hampered in any manner. If Metro operations are affected, lakhs of passengers would be put to inconvenience."

The minister also directed the DMRC to update him with the outcome of talks between them and the employees and that he would be available to resolve the ongoing matter in case his intervention is required at any stage.

Non-executives employees of the DMRC have held protests over salary related issue and illegal termination of two employees. Over 9000 employees are slated to hold protests from June 30, threatening a complete shutdown of metro services. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle, urging the DMRC employees to call off the strike and resolve the matter. "Whereas all genuine demands of Metro employees shud be met, strike wud cause inconvenience to lakhs of people. Strike shud not take place. Whereas govt imposing ESMA as last resort, I wud urge employees to not resort to strike," Kejriwal tweeted. (ANI)