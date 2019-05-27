[India], May 27 (ANI): Several trees uprooted in Bengaluru due to heavy rainfall on Sunday.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, who is also in charge of Bengaluru development, instructed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to remove the trees and clean low-lying areas

"Heavy downpour has brought down several trees at various parts of the city. I have spoken to concerned officials and directed them to clear debris to facilitate the safe movement of vehicles. Request everyone to stay safe," Parameshwara tweeted.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places -- very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Interior Karnataka on Monday. (ANI)