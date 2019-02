New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Mild tremors were felt in the national capital region on Wednesday when an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, the Met said.

No loss of life or property was reported.

The epicentre was about 50km from here, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It occurred at 7.59 a.m. at a depth of 6 km.

--IANS

nks/in