Trends show DMK way ahead of AIADMK in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: MK Stalin-led DMK is way ahead of ruling AIDMK in the Lok Sabha battle in Tamil Nadu by securing a lead on 22 seats out of 38 for which counting of votes began today.

The election in the Vellore constituency was countermanded on April 16 by the Election Commission following the seizure of cash from a godown allegedly belonging to a DMK leader.

DMK's main rival AIADMK is ahead on just two seats, the trends showed.

DMK's ally Congress is leading on 8 seats while CPI and CPI(M (CPI(M)) are ahead on 2 seats. Indian Union Muslim League is leading on one seat.

DMK's Dayanidhi Maran is leading the Chennai Central seat by over 57,000 votes against Pattali Makkal Katchi's (PMK) Sam Paul S R. In the 2014 general elections, S R Vijayakumar of AIADMK had won the seat with a margin of nearly 45,600 votes. Congress candidate and son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram is leading the fight on Sivaganga seat with a margin of nearly 48,000 votes against BJP's H Raja. Senthilnathan P R of AIADMK had won the seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.