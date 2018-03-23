Tribal students forced to make chapattis in MP

[India], Mar. 23 (ANI): A hostel superintendent at the Junior Tribal Students Hostel in Madhya Pradesh's Guna was suspended on Friday, following the revelation of students being forced into activities such as making chapattis.

According to the District Collector Rajesh Jain, Additional District Magistrate was sent on site for further investigations and the allegations were found to be true.

Apart from having to prepare meals, the students have also allegedly been forced into cleaning the toilets, with all this happening along with a perpetual neglect for their education.

They also have to cope with an unhygienic drinking water system, as the tank built in the hostel building to store water, has allegedly not been cleaned for months. (ANI)