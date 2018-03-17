Tribal students' protest spills onto streets

[India], Mar. 17 (ANI): Around 350 tribal students of two government-run schools marched around 20 kilometres in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district protesting against the ill-behaviour of their headmaster.

The incident took place yesterday, wherein the protesters alleged that the headmaster of Balidiha Ashram school had made casteist remarks against them.

According to students, when they complained about the poor quality food served to them in the hostel, shortage of teachers and unlawful activities by outsiders in the school premises, the headmaster said, "You all adivasis, you are not supposed to be here rather you should be in a jungle."

The students took to the streets with a motto to present their grievances before the district administration. Talking to ANI, Mayurbhanj's Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Gangadhar Nayak assured that the action will soon be taken against the accused teacher. "We have taken cognizance of the issues of the students and will take action shortly against the concerned teachers," Nayak said. (ANI)