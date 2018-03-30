Tribal women in Jashpur getting self empowered against all odds

[India], Mar.30 (ANI): Amid threats by Naxals, tribal women in Jashpur district of Chattisgarh are surging ahead to become self reliant and are earning their livelihood through silk rearing.

Silk rearing has become an alternative source for tribal women in many villages across Naxal-hit Chhattisgarh.

They have set a great example of women empowerment, despite threats posed by Naxals who are opposed to women working.

"We are farmers. Earlier, I use to sit idle and only use to do farming, but after getting trained in silk rearing, we are able to earn our livelihood. We earn up to Rs.6000-7000 per month," said a tribal.

These tribal women are undergoing training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna, a skill development scheme of the Centre. "After completion of training in silk rearing, I will train women in self-help groups. My financial condition has improved a lot. After I got engaged with this silk rearing centre, my monthly earning has reached to Rs 7000,"said another tribal. Several tribal women are becoming self reliant. They are dreaming of achieving success in their lives just as women living in cities have. Such training centres are bringing a new ray of hope for tribal women in Naxal-affected areas. (ANI)