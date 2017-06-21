Tributes paid to famed poet Nida Fazli

[India], June 21 (ANI): An evening of ghazals and songs titled "Ek Shaam ek Shayar" was organised as tribute to legendary Urdu and Hindi poet Padmashree Nida Fazli at Mavalankar Hall, New Delhi here recently by the Akaro Association for Education and Social Welfare.

Renowned actor Tom Alter, singer Jazim Sharma, singer Parul Mishra, poet Hasan Kazmi and Nida Fazli's wife Malti Joshi Fazli paid musical tributes to the great poet at the Mavalankar Auditorium here.

Member of Parliament, actor and singer Manoj Tiwari was the chief guest on this occasion.

A music album 'Suno Tum' with famous compositions of Nida Fazli Saab and a Coffee Table Book of paintings of his poems by artist Geeta Das were also released on this occasion. Tiwari recollected his meetings with Nida Fazli fondly and said that he was a poet of the common man and compared him with the famous saint poet Kabir. Tom Alter said, "Whatever little Urdu I speak or understand is all because of my interactions with Nida Fazli Saab." Atul Gangwar, the host, said that the Delhi audience has given the best response, which indicated how popular Nida Fazli was in the national capital. (ANI)