[India], June 9 (ANI): Rich tributes were paid to soldier Tara Bahadur Roka who died yesterday while countering an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam.

Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre today joined the army at Badami Bagh Cantt, Srinagar in paying befitting tribute to the soldier.

As many as three terrorists were killed yesterday during the encounter.

Weapons were recovered from the terrorists. (ANI)