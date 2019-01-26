Tricolour unfurled in den of Naxals in C'garh

(Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): For the first time, the district administration and police on Saturday unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 70th Republic Day in the middle of Indravati river, a lifeline for Naxals, in Chhattisgarh.

For a long time, the locals have been demanding a bridge over Indravati river. A camp of security forces was also established on the occasion of the Republic Day.

Abhishek Pallava, Superintendent of Police, Dantewada, on Saturday said to have the information about Naxals’ presence across the river. "We appeal to them to leave the path of violence and join the mainstream," he said. (ANI)