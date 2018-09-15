Trilochan Mahato murder: TMC leader's son arrested by WB CID

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shrishti Dhar Mahato's son Sandip Mahato was on Saturday arrested by the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Trilochan Mahato.

As a result, a total of three arrests have been made so far in the case.

The body of Trilochan was found hanging from a tree in Balarampur's Khudigora jungle (West Bengal) on May 30, 2018.

Three days after Trilochan's death, another BJP worker, named Dulal Kumar, was found hanging from a pole in the same district. (ANI)