Trinamool seeks clarification from Shah over accusations made in public rally

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): West Bengal Trinamool Mahila Congress President Chandrima Bhattacharya has written a letter to BJP President Amit Shah over the contents of speech that he made in a public rally in East Midnapore earlier on Tuesday.

In the letter, Bhattacharya had demanded Shah to “either prove his statements or withdraw the same and apologise before public'.”

“While giving your speech, you had made several wild allegations which have no basis and/or legs to stand. However, this letter relates to the personal remarks and statements made by you against Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal and the Chairperson of All India Trinmool Congress. You had in the open meeting charged her of earning crores and crores of rupees from her paintings. You had also stated that the money received by her was the proceeds of Chit Funds. You had alleged that while renowned painters sell their paintings at some thousands rupees, she sells her paintings in crores”, an excerpt of the letter reads.

Earlier in the day, BJP president Amit Shah had also demanded that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should clear her stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, while accusing that her government welcomes infiltrators but has no place in the state for refugees. Later Vehicles used for ferrying audience for this rally were also vandalised by some miscreants when these were parked outside the venue, police said. BJP supporters also staged a demonstration here, condemning the attack on the parked vehicles. Police said the miscreants lobbed stones on the vehicles and also torched some vehicles. (ANI)