Trinamool youth leader shot dead in Bengal

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress youth leader was shot dead in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday, police said.

Nazimul Sheikh, a resident of Behrampur area, was allegedly shot dead by bike-borne assailants at around 10 a.m.

"Sheikh was shot twice by the miscreants near his residence. He was rushed to the Murshidabad Medical College where he was declared brought dead," an officer from Behrampur police station said.

The police said that the victim had a number of criminal cases against him.

"Sheikh was charged with a number of criminal cases and was imprisoned for a few months. He was associated with the Trinamool Congress. A probe in ongoing," the officer added. The incident comes after Trinamool MLA Satyajit Biswas's murder in Nadia on February 9 who was also shot multiple times.