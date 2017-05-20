Tripartite talks between UNC, Manipur Govt. and Centre held in Senapati town

[India], May 20 (ANI): Tripartite talks between the United Naga Council (UNC), the Manipur Government and the Centre were held on May 19 in the town of Senapati on the district creation issue.

During the talks, four points were agreed upon, (1) The focal point No.1 of the agreement arrived at to the tripartite talks on 19th March 2017 is re-affirmed by both parties, (2) It was also agreed that the Government of Manipur would be represented at the political level in the next round of talks, (3) Till such time as an amicable settlement to the issue of creation of the new districts is not arrived at, the Government of Manipur and the United Naga Council will mutually respect the points agreed upon in the tripartite talks held on 19th March 2017. And lastly (4) the next round of talks will be held in Senapati within a month's time.

In the last tripartite talks on March 19 in Senapati it was agreed upon that the "next round of tripartite talks will be resumed within a month's time at political level". The one month's time had lapsed on April 19. The 11 member UNC team was led by its president Gaidon Kamei, while Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary in charge of the North-East in the Ministry of Home Affairs, led the Government of India team. Mr. O. Nabakeshore Singh, Chief Secretary, led the Manipur Government team. The talks were held at the DRDA office at Senapati from 10.30 a.m. under tight security. UNC president Gaidon Kamei reiterated that the position from their side is clear on the issue and also asserted that whatever may be the reason, there is no question of compromising on the Naga stand and position. In the tripartite talk on March 19, the grievances of UNC that led to the imposition of economic blockade were recognised as non-adherence to the four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and the government of India's assurance on the matter. At that time, the state government agreed to start consultations with all stakeholders to redress the same. Following this, the UNC lifted the four-and-a-half month-old economic blockade on the national highway linking Manipur to other parts of the country from the midnight of March 19. (ANI)