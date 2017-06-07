Triple murder rocks UP's Sitapur

[India], June 7 (ANI): Three members of a family in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur were shot dead by unknown men in an apparent robbery attempt last night.

According to reports, 60-year-old Sunil Jaiswal and his wife Kamini had reached home late night in posh civil lines area from his store, when two men shot them at point blank range. Their son, 25-year-old Hrithik opened the door and was also shot.

Another resident from their locality tried to intervene. He too was shot but he survived and called the police.

The police had reached the house overnight but no arrests have been made so far. Reportedly, the residents of the locality alleged that when the crime was taking place, they sought help from two police constables but they refused, saying the area was not under their jurisdiction. In wake of the shocking incident, the locals have also threatened to shut the city if the assailants were not arrested in the next 24 hours. (ANI)