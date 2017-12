Triple talaq bill a trap, says Ali Fazal

What a trap this triple talaq bill is. Wow.. and nobody is consulted?!? I am not a lawmaker and even i follow the beebak collective and other groups. Atleast discuss.U send the husband into jail by criminalising it. Ure bak to square one. The family is again abandoned! Not CIVIL

— Ali Fazal M (@alifazal9) December 31, 2017

The legislation, which has to be cleared by the Rajya Sabha, criminalises instant divorce with three years of imprisonment for Muslim husbands.

There is a provision for a subsistence allowance from the husband for the livelihood and daily needs of the wife and the dependent children. The wife will also be entitled to the custody of minor children.

The practice of instant divorce is not followed in major Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt.