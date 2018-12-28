Triple Talaq Bill delayed for vote bank: Anurag Thakur

, (ANI): Some political parties delayed the Triple Talaq Bill for their vote bank of caste and communalism, said BJP leader Anurag Thakur.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "I think we have tried to give justice to the women who were fighting for their right but unfortunately, some political parties just for their vote bank in the name of caste, communalism, have been trying to delay and not to support it."

He further went on to thank all the political parties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for passing the Bill in the Lower Hose. "It is a very big victory for those women who roam here and there for justice," he added.

Speaking about the issue of absentee parliamentarians, Thakur said, "I am aware of the situation because many MPs spoke to me before taking the leaves. We will look into the matter" The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Triple Talaq Bill which makes instant divorce, practiced by a section of Muslims, a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband. The proposed legislation, which replaces an Ordinance in September, was passed by the Lower House of Parliament after the government asserted that it should not be seen from the prism of politics as 20 Islamic countries have already banned the practice.(ANI)