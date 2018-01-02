Triple Talaq Bill doesn't have clarity, says CPM

[India], Jan 2 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) on Tuesday said the party did not concur with the Triple Talaq Bill brought by the Central Government as it had no clarity.

Speaking to ANI, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "As far as the CPM is concerned, we have always been opposed to the arbitrary and the instantaneous character of triple talaq. We have always been saying that this is unfair and should go. Now the law that this government has brought is a little problematic because many areas are not defined. A law should be clear. That clarity is not there."

He added that marriage was essentially a civil contract between a man and woman, but the government was bringing in a criminal law. "Now how they are bringing in a criminal law in a civil dispute that has to be seen. They are saying that maintenance of the woman is very essential and we agree, but if they put the ex-husband in jail for three years then who is going to look after the maintenance? Will the government take the responsibility? There are many questions like this and I think it should be properly debated," Yechury asserted. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, seeking to criminalise instant divorce, Triple Talaq, which was passed in the Lok Sabha last week, is likely to set to be tabled in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow. The contentious bill has gathered mixed response from all parties when it was introduced in the Lower House. While Congress extended its support, it also suggested that there were certain lacunae in the Bill that needed to be rectified before being brought into force. If the Bill gets a green signal in the Upper House as well, it will be forwarded to the President for signing it into a law. (ANI)